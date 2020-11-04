Julie "Jergie" Stier
Wind Lake/Colorado Springs, CO - Age 58, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Oct. 24 2020. Julie was wife of Ken, mother to Natalie (Caroline) and Kylie. Daughter of Lavonne & the late Obert Jergenson, Daughter-in-law to the late Butch & Audrey Stier. Sister to Michael (Lori) Jergenson. Sister-in-law to Sharon and Laurie (Ron) O'Farrell. Aunt to Heather and Stefanie Jergenson, and Ryan, Donovan and Caitlin O'Farrell. Fierce friend to hundreds and a loyal dog mom to her huskies. Thank you to the cancer treatment staffs at ProHealth's D.N. Greenwald Center in Mukwonago. Public OUTDOOR will be Sat., Nov. 14th from 12PM until 3PM at RANDLE-DABLE-BRISK FUNERAL HOME. Private memorial service to follow. Memorial service will be live streamed via Facebook Live via the UCCBurlingtonWI Facebook page. Like the page for notifications. A recording of the memorial service will also be available on the funeral home website following the service. Condolences and remembrances can be posted to www.Jergiescookies.com
or the funeral home's website. Memorial donations may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance (www.ccalliance.org
), The Trevor Project (www,thetrevorproject.org), or to the family for a memorial bench to be placed near the penguins at the Milwaukee County Zoo.