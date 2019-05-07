|
|
Selby, Julien John David Age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019. Devoted husband of Haylee (Parmann) and proud dad of young son Julien John James. He is further survived by his parents John (Carie) Selby and Dana Selby (nee Zarate), siblings Damyon (Haley) Selby, Jace, Dru, Libby and Caleb Selby. A celebration of life will take place Thursday, May 9, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield with visitation at 2PM until time of service at 4PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2019