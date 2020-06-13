My most deepest condolences to the family.
I got to know Julio through Facebook. He was a genuine person and a peaceful soul.
I will miss all the photos of Bebo and Julio asking for us to spot him as he hid in the corners of the house watching Julio. Very Kind and funny man. It was a pleasure to get messages from him too. He was a really down to earth person. I will miss you Julio. Ill see you on the other side.
Rest easy my friend.
Your friend always,
Eugenia Rivera (Redredgia)
Julio Cruz
May 31, 2020, age 48 years. See Funeral Home website for complete information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 7, 2020.