Julio Cruz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julio Cruz

May 31, 2020, age 48 years. See Funeral Home website for complete information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 11, 2020
My most deepest condolences to the family.
I got to know Julio through Facebook. He was a genuine person and a peaceful soul.
I will miss all the photos of Bebo and Julio asking for us to spot him as he hid in the corners of the house watching Julio. Very Kind and funny man. It was a pleasure to get messages from him too. He was a really down to earth person. I will miss you Julio. Ill see you on the other side.
Rest easy my friend.
Your friend always,
Eugenia Rivera (Redredgia)
Eugenia Rivera
Friend
June 11, 2020
My most deepest condolences to the family.
I got to know Julio through Facebook. He was a genuine person and a peaceful soul.
I will miss all the photos of Bebo and Julio asking for us to spot him as he hid in the corners of the house watching Julio. Very Kind and funny man. It was a pleasure to get messages from him too. He was a really down to earth person. I will miss you Julio. Ill see you on the other side.
Rest easy my friend.
Your friend always,
Eugenia Rivera (Redredgia)
Eugenia Rivera (Redredgia)
Friend
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 10, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
June 5, 2020
My dear Julitos,
I will always remember your laugh, your smile and all the fun times we had. I miss you already! I love you so much , until we meet again ❤
Lola Marmolejo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved