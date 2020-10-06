Julio O. RiveraPassed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at age 73. Loving husband of Barb (nee Loch). Beloved father of Julie (Michael) Solger and Mark (Marny) Rivera. Precious and adoring Grandpa of Chloe Rivera. Dear son of Emilia and Juan Ferreira. Julio will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 16 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Military Honors at 7 PM.