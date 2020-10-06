1/
Julio O. Rivera
Julio O. Rivera

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at age 73. Loving husband of Barb (nee Loch). Beloved father of Julie (Michael) Solger and Mark (Marny) Rivera. Precious and adoring Grandpa of Chloe Rivera. Dear son of Emilia and Juan Ferreira. Julio will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 16 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Military Honors at 7 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
OCT
16
Service
07:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
