Julius C. Boerschinger
Waterford - J.C. "Bush" Boerschinger passed away on August 11 at Burlington Memorial Hospital after a valiant fight against Mesothelioma Lung Cancer.
Bush was born on August 9, 1937, in Green Bay, WI. He spent his childhood in Coleman, WI, and graduated from Coleman High School in 1955 as one of the top students in his class. Bush left the Northwoods and moved to Milwaukee in 1957 to pursue a career in banking. After determining that banking was not for him, he began a long career with Sears, Roebuck and Company. Bush worked for Sears in Milwaukee (Forest Home store), Cudahy, and Brookfield throughout his 32 years with the company. Bush relished his time winning games of Sheepshead in the break room, and built many lifelong friendships with fellow employees and customers. Bush retired in 1997.
When he moved to Milwaukee in 1957 he met Micki Erickson, the love of his life. They were united in marriage in on October 22, 1960, and began their married life living in South Milwaukee, WI. This fall would have marked their 60th wedding anniversary.
In 1989, Bush and Micki fulfilled their dream of moving onto Lake Tichigan which was Bush's favorite lake to fish. Bush's top priorities in life were faith, family and fishing. On every day off, he could be found on a local lake, usually with his best friend George by his side and a Pabst Blue Ribbon in his boat. Bush also enjoyed bird watching and became a celebrity in the ornithology community when a Great Northern Tit took up residence in his yard. Bush always made family a priority, and was a wonderful husband and father.
In addition to his loving wife Micki, Bush is survived by two children: Michael (Lisa) Boerschinger of Waukesha and Diane Galow Hertel (Chuck Hertel) of Oshkosh. Bush was also the proud grandfather of Mark and Rachel Boerschinger. Bush also leaves behind a sister Mary Ann (Stan) Fredericks, in laws Bernadine (Wendell) Johnson, Jean Brammer, and Allen (Mary) Erickson. Bush was preceded in death by his parents Ella and Julius "Jule" Boerschinger and a younger brother Peter Boerschinger.
The family would like to thank the cancer team at Aurora Summit in Oconomowoc for their compassionate care, especially Dr. Rodrigues. Special thanks to Aurora At Home Hospice and the caring staff at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Your patience, dedication, and commitment helped Bush and his family throughout his cancer fight.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Julius C. Boerschinger to the American Cancer Society
There will be a private family service.
. There will be a private family service.
To honor Bush, cast a line on your favorite lake and always be a responsible sportsman.