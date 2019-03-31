Hipp, Julius C. On Monday, March 25, 2019, Julius Carl "Bud" Hipp, loving husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed from this earth at age 93. He was born on January 18, 1926 to Elsie (Kunke) and Julius Hipp in Milwaukee, WI, and reared in a household of modest means during the depression. He was the oldest of his siblings Edward, Eugenia, Virginia, Wayne, Robert and Albert. He was loyal to his family, an American patriot, and a self made man of success. A graduate of Boys Tech, he served his country in World War II as an infantryman in the 43rd Division, 5th Army. He fought in the Pacific Theater at the Battle of Luzon. On September 6, 1945, he sailed for Japan and met a typhoon in the South China Sea. On December 30, 1949, Julius eloped and married Betty Jane "Lynn" Pohlmann, the most beautiful woman in the world. With the GI Bill, Julius earned a chemical engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1951. Julius and Betty built and made their home in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, living there for more than 60 years. He had a long and successful career at Globe Union, Johnson Control, and North American Philips Corporation. He retired with several patents in his name. In his spare time, Julius played jazz on his trumpet, exercised regularly, and enjoyed photography. His first joy, however, was camping at "Hipp's Chipp," waterfront acreage on the Chippewa Flowage. There, he and Betty spent many a day with their beloved dogs Roxy, Magnum, Magic and Goldy hunting water fowl, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Betty Jane "Lynn" and siblings Edward and Eugenia. He leaves family and friends to cherish his memories and to remember the good man he was. Rest In Peace Dear Man. Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019, 1-2PM. Memorial Service at 2PM. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Fisher House Wisconsin, 5000 W. National Ave, West Milwaukee, WI 53214.



