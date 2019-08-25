Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Roman Catholic Church
1710 Bolivar Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roman Catholic Church
1710 Bolivar Ave.
View Map
Julius "Gyula" Magyari


1938 - 2019
Julius "Gyula" Magyari Notice
Magyari, Julius "Gyula" Found peace on August 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband and laughing partner of Marianne (nee Kuzman) for 27 years. Loving father of Kathleen Cook, Susan (Vincent) Rolbiecki, and Stephen Magyari (Dr. Eric Nicely, PsyD). Doting Nagypapa of Sgt. Holli Cook, Audrey Rolbiecki, and Lorelai Rolbiecki. Further survived by his former spouse Susanne Kollar, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at St. Roman Catholic Church, 1710 Bolivar Ave. Saturday, August 31, 9 AM - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the . The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver Samantha. Julius was born in Papa Hungary in 1938, immigrated to the USA in 1956, proudly served in the US Army as a Sergeant and retired from Harnischfeger after 35 years. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and bowler.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
