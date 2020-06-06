Julius Morgan
Madison/Milwaukee - Julius Morgan, 82, passed away at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Friday, December 27, 2019. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the military ceremony, previously scheduled for June 13, is now postponed until further notice.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.