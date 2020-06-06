Julius Morgan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julius Morgan

Madison/Milwaukee - Julius Morgan, 82, passed away at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Friday, December 27, 2019. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the military ceremony, previously scheduled for June 13, is now postponed until further notice.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

www.ryanfuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-8257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved