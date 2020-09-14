June A. Wolf(Nee Poellmann) Born to eternal life on September 11, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Loving wife of the late Dewey Wolf. Loving mother of Dale (Julie) Wolf, Gregg (Julie) Wolf and Cheryl L. Wolf. Dear grandma of Timber Wolf, Amanda, Dani and Jenae Wolf. Further survived by many other dear family and friends. Visitation Friday, September 18 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at St. Hubert Cemetery. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED