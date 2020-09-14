1/
June A. Wolf
June A. Wolf

(Nee Poellmann) Born to eternal life on September 11, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Loving wife of the late Dewey Wolf. Loving mother of Dale (Julie) Wolf, Gregg (Julie) Wolf and Cheryl L. Wolf. Dear grandma of Timber Wolf, Amanda, Dani and Jenae Wolf. Further survived by many other dear family and friends. Visitation Friday, September 18 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at St. Hubert Cemetery. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
