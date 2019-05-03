|
Akerlund, June Ann Oak Creek - June Ann Akerlund, nee Mueller, 79, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. A memorial service for June will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Facial Pain Association in Gainesville, FL or the . Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2019