Rech, June Ann (Nee Spaeth) Passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Age 93. Loving wife of 70 years to John. Caring mother of John (Laura). Loving grandmother of William and the late James. Dear sister of Janet Goessel. Dear sister in law of Thomas and Andrew Rech. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. STEPHEN THE MARTYR LUTHERAN CHURCH 6101 S. 51st St; Greendale, Monday, May 13, 9:30-11:15AM. Funeral Service 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019