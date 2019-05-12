Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for June Rech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ann Rech

Notice Condolences Flowers

June Ann Rech Notice
Rech, June Ann (Nee Spaeth) Passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Age 93. Loving wife of 70 years to John. Caring mother of John (Laura). Loving grandmother of William and the late James. Dear sister of Janet Goessel. Dear sister in law of Thomas and Andrew Rech. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. STEPHEN THE MARTYR LUTHERAN CHURCH 6101 S. 51st St; Greendale, Monday, May 13, 9:30-11:15AM. Funeral Service 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now