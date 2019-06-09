|
Smith, June Ann Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of William Smith for 55 years. Mother of Tamara Kroupa (Mat) and Taylor Smith (Danielle) Adoring Grandmother to Nixon Smith. Also survived by her Sister Joyce Kemper and Brother Gordon Hilsman (Nancy). Devoted nurse since 1964 with 38 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee as well as her part-time work at Victoria's Secret peddling fine lingerie. She will be missed for many reasons, but mostly for her fabulous choice of socks and her love of Merlot. Special thank you to the incredible caregivers at Aurora Hospital Grafton and Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019