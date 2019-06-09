Resources
More Obituaries for June Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ann Smith

Notice Condolences Flowers

June Ann Smith Notice
Smith, June Ann Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of William Smith for 55 years. Mother of Tamara Kroupa (Mat) and Taylor Smith (Danielle) Adoring Grandmother to Nixon Smith. Also survived by her Sister Joyce Kemper and Brother Gordon Hilsman (Nancy). Devoted nurse since 1964 with 38 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee as well as her part-time work at Victoria's Secret peddling fine lingerie. She will be missed for many reasons, but mostly for her fabulous choice of socks and her love of Merlot. Special thank you to the incredible caregivers at Aurora Hospital Grafton and Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline