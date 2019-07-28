|
Hackbart, June J. (Nee Klimek) Age 86, of Muskego, Wisconsin, passed away on July 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. June was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Harold Hackbart, and her sister, Anne P. Klimek. She is survived by her son, Thomas K. Hackbart, attorney, and by many close and dear friends and neighbors. June was born in Cudahy, Wisconsin, on February 5, 1933. She graduated from Cudahy High School in 1950, and was employed as an executive secretary at several companies and law firms, her longest tenure being at Northwestern National Insurance Company for many years, where she retired. June was an avid gardener, a voracious reader, and knitted dozens of elaborate afghans for family and friends. An avid Brewer and Packer fan, she enjoyed her miniature schnauzers, her home, her outdoor cats and talking to and visiting with her close friends. June was truly grateful for the visits from her close friends and neighbors during her final hospice care. She greatly appreciated your care and concern during the difficult time leading up to her death. June led an enjoyable, good life, and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held at HARTSON FUNERAL HOME, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, Wisconsin, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm. Services are being held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 am at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, S66 W14325 Janesville Road, Muskego, Wisconsin, with a brief visitation from 10 to 11 am., prior to the service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019