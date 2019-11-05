Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help- Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
106th & W. Lincoln Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help- Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
106th & W. Lincoln Ave
June (Collins) Jafuta

June (Collins) Jafuta Notice
June Jafuta (nee Collins)

West Allis - Passed away November 4, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter for 65 years. Loving mom of the late Kathy (the late Ed) Stopczynski, the late Tom, Mary Miceli-Willer, Michael, and Peter (Debbie). Sister of Charles Collins. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mother of Perpetual Help- Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 106th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Friday at the church 11:00 am until time of Mass.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
