|
|
June Jafuta (nee Collins)
West Allis - Passed away November 4, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter for 65 years. Loving mom of the late Kathy (the late Ed) Stopczynski, the late Tom, Mary Miceli-Willer, Michael, and Peter (Debbie). Sister of Charles Collins. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mother of Perpetual Help- Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 106th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Friday at the church 11:00 am until time of Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019