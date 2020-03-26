Resources
June (Steinhauser) Kukor

June (Steinhauser) Kukor Notice
June Kukor (Steinhauser)

Cudahy - Passed away peacefully at home on March 25th, 2020 at the age of 97 with her son/caregiver Darrel by her side. Loving mother to Randolph, Darrel and Nancy Kukor. Cherished Grandmother to Amanda (Chris) Senne, Nicole (Ron) Davitz and Eric (Stefanie). Proud Great-Grandmother to 5 great-grandchildren and further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Rudy Kukor. Private services were held. Further life story of June at sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
