Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
6025 S. 27th St.
Greenfield , WI
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
6025 S. 27th St.
Greenfield , WI
Felber, June M. (Nee Donhauser) Entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Walter. Loving mother of David (Wendy) and the late Barbara Felber. Dear grandmother of Sarah (Steve) Docter and Jordan Felber. Proud great grandmother of Gwen and Claire Docter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday August 7th at OUR FATHER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH 6025 S. 27th St. Greenfield from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm. The Rev. Dr. Karl Fabrizius officiating. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank Hometown Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Father's Lutheran Church appreciated.

