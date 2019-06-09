|
Pelkola, June M. (Nee Feiertag) Reunited with her husband, Oscar, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Age 81. Beloved mother of Melanie (Jeff) Franckowiak and Paul Pelkola. Cherished grandmother of Gregory, Joseph, Abigail, and John. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin, on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 9:30-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial at Holy Apostles Catholic Church Cemetery to follow. Memorials appreciated to the New Berlin Historical Society or Holy Apostles Catholic Church. A special thank you to the Elizabeth Residence and Badger Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to June. June was an active member of the New Berlin Historical Society, the Prospect Hill Foundation, and the New Berlin Landmarks Commission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019