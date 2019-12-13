|
June M. Rabideau
Milwaukee - Passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 13, 2019 at age 87. Beloved wife of James G. Rabideau for 66 years. Loving mother of Jerry (Suzanne), John (the late Mary), Joan (Kenneth) Watts, Julie (Mark) Shandley and Joe (Sandy). Grandmother of Sandra, Jennifer (Joe Kawlewski), Eric (Melanie), Shannon (Jason Patton), Kathryn (Tom Gleason), Kevin (Quinn Sieben), Kristine (Nate Reichardt), Emily (James Hicks), Rebecca (Dylan Sobczak), Danielle and Lauren (Mason Schlep). Great grandma of Calissa, Emma and Alice. She is preceded in death by her husband James and son Jeffrey.
Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9AM until the time of service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019