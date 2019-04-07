|
|
Schallock, June M. (Nee Pierce) Of Menomonee Falls passed away April 3, 2019 at the age of 97 years old. Beloved wife of the late Willard E. Loving mother of Martin (Debra) and Willard J. Schallock. Proud grandma of Tina, Kevin (Elissa), Tracy (Joey), Will (Bobby Jo) and Matt (Jodi). Also survived by loving great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private family services were held. June's family would like to thank the caring staff at Riverview Village and Horizon Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019