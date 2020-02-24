|
|
June M. Weiss
Mukwonago - June M. Weiss, age 86, of Mukwonago died on Thurs, Feb. 20, 2020 at Matthews of Pewaukee. June was born on Nov. 8, 1933 to David E. and Beatrice I. (Paul) Grant in Milwaukee, WI. Funeral services for June will be held on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at 12:00 (Noon) at St. John's Lutheran Church (10302 South 27th. Street, Oak Creek, WI). Visitation for June will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Raymond, WI. Memorial contributions in June's name may be directed to: the family for later distribution to June's favorite charities. For those seeking further details, or to sign the on-line guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251. Thelen Funeral Services of Genesee/North Prairie is honored to be assisting the family of June Weiss.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020