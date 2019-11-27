Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for June Znidorka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Znidorka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Znidorka Notice
June M. Znidorka

West Allis - (nee Bohte) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, November 23, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Jean Kubisen, Jerry Znidorka and the late John. Loving grandmother of Robert (Kelly) and Michael Kubisen. Sister-in-law of Ann Merkovich. Aunt of Jim, Mark, Jill, Paula and Susan. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Vigil Service at 6:30PM. Interment Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 10:30AM. Retired employee of US Bank. Member of USPEH Chorus, KSKJ St. John's Lodge #65 and Slovenian Union of America #43. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the UWM Slovenian Arts Program appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline