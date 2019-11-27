|
|
June M. Znidorka
West Allis - (nee Bohte) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, November 23, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Jean Kubisen, Jerry Znidorka and the late John. Loving grandmother of Robert (Kelly) and Michael Kubisen. Sister-in-law of Ann Merkovich. Aunt of Jim, Mark, Jill, Paula and Susan. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Vigil Service at 6:30PM. Interment Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 10:30AM. Retired employee of US Bank. Member of USPEH Chorus, KSKJ St. John's Lodge #65 and Slovenian Union of America #43. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the UWM Slovenian Arts Program appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019