Bergholz, June Martha (Nee Hansen) Reunited with her husband Raymond Bergholz on March 4, 2019, age 96. Devoted mother of Richard and Randall. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Jennifer, Rachel, Amy and Andrew. Cherished great-grandmother of Annabelle June, Aidan, Noel, Hellen, Mackenzie, Austin, Isabelle, Piper, Nolan, Owen, Madeline, Maxwell, Elliott, Parrin, Carter, Will. Further survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved brother Robert and sister Marge. June was a very special person, always smiling. She loved to laugh and loved it even more when she made others laugh. She was very accepting of everyone and had a generous spirit. June saw the world through rose colored glasses, seeing only the best in people. June belonged to many wide ranging groups from the neighbors to Heisey glass collectors and loved a good get together. June was also dignified, intelligent and accomplished. She was the women's sports editor at Washington High School and loved sports, music, Milwaukee and Wisconsin. She was the co-founder of TAPCO (Traffic and Parking Control Co) along with the love of her life Ray. She was the matriarch, heartbeat and rock in hard times. June's caregivers Judy and Sarah were truly heroic in the 14 years of 24/7 care they lovingly gave to June. June loved them like family and they loved her with all their heart. Truly the dream team. June's presence will always be felt in everyone who met her as she smiles down from heaven. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday March 10, 2019 3:30 - 5:00 PM. Funeral Service at 5:15 PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park Monday March 11 at 2:30 PM. Please meet in Red Area. In lieu of flowers, please donate in June's honor to a .



