Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
June (Dacquisto) Peskie

June (Dacquisto) Peskie Notice
June Peskie (Nee Dacquisto)

Age 81. Passed away peacefully in her home on Sep 3, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. June is now reunited with her husband Thomas, son Paul, grandson Michael, and granddaughter Erika Reiner. More than anything June loved her family. She will be missed by her last surviving brother Robert (Micki) Dacquisto. June was a loving mother to Mark (Kathy), John (Karen), Kim (Dan) Mater, and Cheryl (Mike) Reiner. Her grandchildren Tom, Jenny, Stephanie, Debbie, Daniel (Carlie), Jessica (Ethan), Kyle, Kayla, Sarah (Elliott), and Megan were the light of her life. She was also fortunate to become a great-grandmother to Vienna. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Horizon Hospice for the loving and exceptional care they provided. Visitation will be held at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21 from 12 pm until the time of the funeral service in the chapel at 2 pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
