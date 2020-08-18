1/
June R. Fischer
June R. Fischer

St. Francis - (nee Rich) Died August 17, 2020. Loving wife of the late Larry Fischer. Dear mom of Terence (Joy), Sandra (Mark) Bessa, Barbara (John) Budzinski, Karen (Jeff) Anderson, Larry John (Kelly), Dorothy and Dean (Jodi) Fischer. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, TUESDAY, August 25, 2020 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Service 12:30 PM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Per ordinance, face masks are required for all services.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
AUG
25
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
