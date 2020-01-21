Resources
More Obituaries for June Jankowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Rose Jankowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Rose Jankowski Notice
June Rose Jankowski

(nee Waszak) passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of Edward for 64 years. Loving mother of Gail (the late Patrick) Czappa, Marie (Kyle) Barr, and Cheryl (Dale Laubenheimer). Proud grandmother of Tammy, Tracy (Carl), Patrick (Tina), Jessica, and Ashlee (Ryan). Further survived by great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 4:00PM-6:00PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline