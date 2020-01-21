|
|
June Rose Jankowski
(nee Waszak) passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of Edward for 64 years. Loving mother of Gail (the late Patrick) Czappa, Marie (Kyle) Barr, and Cheryl (Dale Laubenheimer). Proud grandmother of Tammy, Tracy (Carl), Patrick (Tina), Jessica, and Ashlee (Ryan). Further survived by great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 4:00PM-6:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020