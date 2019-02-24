Kresse, June V. (Nee Needles) Found peace on February 18th, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving Mother of Kevin, Bill (Renee), Jane, Bob, and Chris (Peggy). Proud Grandmother of Olivia and Jacob. Dearest sister of Tom, Carol, and Candy. Dear friend of Louie. June is preceded in death by her husband William and her brothers Dick and Don. She is further survived by wonderful family and friends. Heaven gained the most beautiful lady, the kindest soul, and one of the people many of us aspire most to be. She was one of the strongest women we have ever come to know. June was friends with everyone. Her smile and laugh would instantly light up a room. Through her pain, she remained positive and would do anything to make those around her, and even herself, laugh. As hard as it is right now, she would always say, "You have to laugh before you cry". Her positive attitude and outlook on life is something the world needs. We're going to miss her laugh and her constant encouragement. The memories will remain. "WE LOVE YOU JUNIE" Memorials are appreciated to the ( ). Private family services have been held.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019