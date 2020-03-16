|
|
June V. Schulz
Age 101 of Wauwatosa. Passed away March 14, 2020. Born June 8, 1918, in Milwaukee to Henry and Irma Adolphsen. Beloved wife of the late Arnold Schulz. Loving mother of Karen (Tom) Thielke. Further survived by her wonderful caregiver, Amy; grandchildren, Jeff (Becky) Thielke and Tricia (Chris) Dorsey; great-grandchildren, Holden, Laura, Caleb, Taylor, and Colton; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. June loved each and every day of her life. She will always be remembered for her love of shopping and her beautiful meals and desserts. A special thank you to all who made it possible for her to remain in her home until her passing. Due to the current health crisis, no public service will be held. Interment will be in Wisconsin Mem. Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020