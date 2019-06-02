Services
June Zingale Notice
Zingale, June (Nee Kopchinski) May 3, 2019 age 73. Preceded in death by her loving partner of 43 years Tom Jankowski. Beloved mother of James. Loving grandmother of Jeremy. Special sister of Carol Blau, Rose Rengner, Jane (Steve) Dolezar and Sharon Kopchinski. Further survived by nieces, nephews other family and friends. June was a retiree of Master Lock. Memorial services will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 1pm until time of service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to AngelsGrace appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
