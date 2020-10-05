1/1
Junice Miokovich
Junice Miokovich

Junice H. Miokovich (nee Sundt), of Dousman, passed away peacefully at the age of 80.

Junice will be deeply missed by her children, Wendy (Jeff) Kipperman-Burns of Dousman, Kraig Knippschild of Cary, IL, Kevin Knippschild of Elgin, IL. Michele Warner of Mukwonago, and Llyn (Chris) Moon of Dousman; grandchildren, Courtney (Jared), Alexandra (John), Kaylan, Thomas (Michelle), Travis, Mark, Jessica (Eric), Nicole (Mike), Jared (Adrianna), Kelsey (Marek), Cody (Sean), Brandon (Taylor), Logan, Leah (Jared), and Ryan; 10 great grandkids; sister, Grace Yates of Wilmer, MN; and cherished friend, Sue Nettesheim. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; and sister, Barbara Ennesser.

The visitation for Junice will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00p.m. until the 4:00p.m. funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 or to Evangelical & Reformed Church, 413 Wisconsin Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186 are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
