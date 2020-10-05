Junice Miokovich

Junice MiokovichJunice H. Miokovich (nee Sundt), of Dousman, passed away peacefully at the age of 80.Junice will be deeply missed by her children, Wendy (Jeff) Kipperman-Burns of Dousman, Kraig Knippschild of Cary, IL, Kevin Knippschild of Elgin, IL. Michele Warner of Mukwonago, and Llyn (Chris) Moon of Dousman; grandchildren, Courtney (Jared), Alexandra (John), Kaylan, Thomas (Michelle), Travis, Mark, Jessica (Eric), Nicole (Mike), Jared (Adrianna), Kelsey (Marek), Cody (Sean), Brandon (Taylor), Logan, Leah (Jared), and Ryan; 10 great grandkids; sister, Grace Yates of Wilmer, MN; and cherished friend, Sue Nettesheim. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; and sister, Barbara Ennesser.The visitation for Junice will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00p.m. until the 4:00p.m. funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 or to Evangelical & Reformed Church, 413 Wisconsin Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186 are appreciated.