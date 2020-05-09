Justin T. Hiltunen
Justin T. Hiltunen

Milwaukee - Died unexpectedly May 5th, 2020. Forever loved and missed by mom Deanna. Best friend, protector and big brother to Amanda. Greatest uncle to Hala, Lilya, and Zayn. Nephew to Mary and Chris, cousin to Kyle (Chloe). Preceded in death by beloved dad Tom. Private services will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
