Justin T. Hiltunen
Milwaukee - Died unexpectedly May 5th, 2020. Forever loved and missed by mom Deanna. Best friend, protector and big brother to Amanda. Greatest uncle to Hala, Lilya, and Zayn. Nephew to Mary and Chris, cousin to Kyle (Chloe). Preceded in death by beloved dad Tom. Private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 13, 2020.