Justin Tunks
Justin Tunks

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, October 31, 2020, age 27 years. Loving friend and partner of Sarah Genac. Dear son of Katherine (nee Wutschel) McLoughlin and Russell (Chris) Tunks. Dear brother of Kayla (Mary) Bluthardt. Dear cousin of Amber and Libby Wutschel. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Former employee of Klemmers Banquet Center and current employee of C.A.S.H. Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
NOV
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Worked with Justin at Klemmers for about 2 years. He worked his way up the ladder from setup/dishroom all the way to head chef.
A person you could count on if you needed him
He’ll be missed
RIP Justin
Martin Hersh
Coworker
