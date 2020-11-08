Justin TunksMilwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, October 31, 2020, age 27 years. Loving friend and partner of Sarah Genac. Dear son of Katherine (nee Wutschel) McLoughlin and Russell (Chris) Tunks. Dear brother of Kayla (Mary) Bluthardt. Dear cousin of Amber and Libby Wutschel. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Former employee of Klemmers Banquet Center and current employee of C.A.S.H. Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.