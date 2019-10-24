Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:30 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Justine J. Moe

Justine J. Moe Notice
Justine J. Moe

Oak Creek - (nee Judziewicz) October 24, 2019. Age 64 years. Loving wife of the late John Moe. Beloved mom of Gary (Alyssa) Pond. Dear sister of Jim (Joan) Judziewicz, the late John (the late Carolynne) Judziewicz, Jerome (Kathleen) Judziewicz, Jan (TJ Jeske) Judziewicz, Joanne (Ralph) Babcock. Proud aunt of James, Charlene, Jeff, Jolene, Chelsea, and Courtney. Further survived by other family and friends.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, October 28, 2019 from 3:30pm-5:30pm. Memorial Service at 5:30pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
