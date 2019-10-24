|
Justine J. Moe
Oak Creek - (nee Judziewicz) October 24, 2019. Age 64 years. Loving wife of the late John Moe. Beloved mom of Gary (Alyssa) Pond. Dear sister of Jim (Joan) Judziewicz, the late John (the late Carolynne) Judziewicz, Jerome (Kathleen) Judziewicz, Jan (TJ Jeske) Judziewicz, Joanne (Ralph) Babcock. Proud aunt of James, Charlene, Jeff, Jolene, Chelsea, and Courtney. Further survived by other family and friends.
Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, October 28, 2019 from 3:30pm-5:30pm. Memorial Service at 5:30pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019