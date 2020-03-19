|
Justine Jobst
(nee Anderson) Age 76, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Mother of Jeffery, Jill (Ted) Cefalu and John (Alecia). Grandmother of Ashley, Rosa, Amie, Vincent, Christina, Dianne, Heidi and Victoria. Sister of Charles Anderson, Gerald (Judith) Anderson and Carolyn (Raymond) Krzeminski. Further survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private service took place Saturday, March 21, 2020 with immediate family present. There will be a celebration of life event taking place later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020