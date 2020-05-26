Sr. Justine Peter, OSF
St. Francis - Born to Eternal Life May 25, 2020, age 95. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, with whom she shared life for 80 years; nieces and nephews. Sister Justine served at Cardinal Stritch University for 57 years as a history professor and Academic Dean. After retiring in 2011, she volunteered in Stritch's Alumni Relations Office. A private burial will be held, and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.