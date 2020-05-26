Sr. Justine Peter, OSFSt. Francis - Born to Eternal Life May 25, 2020, age 95. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, with whom she shared life for 80 years; nieces and nephews. Sister Justine served at Cardinal Stritch University for 57 years as a history professor and Academic Dean. After retiring in 2011, she volunteered in Stritch's Alumni Relations Office. A private burial will be held, and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.