Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Kaaren A. Behrens Notice
Behrens, Kaaren A. Found peace, Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 77. Left behind the love of her life , Dennis Klumb, Sr. Dear sister of Holly Schipae, the late Juliet (Gerald) Kastner and John (Susan) Behrens. Loving mother of Dean Serkowski, the late Dana Zach and Steven (Lori) Serkowski. Proud grandmother of Christa (Bobby), Stephanie, Jennifer, David, Jaime, Miranda, Nicholas, Samantha, and Danielle. Caring great grandmother of Landon, Claire, and Joe. Kind mother figure of Dennis(Pam) Klumb, Donna Klumb, Rick (Christine) Klumb, Mike (Beth) Klumb, Julie (David) Austin, Shawn (Lana) Klumb, and Gina (Ryan) Maniscalco. Sweet grandmother figure of Paige, Nicolette, Griffin, Ashley, Brooke, Grant, Lindsey, Kayla, Sara, Mike, Steven, Mallory, Nina, Rachel, Erin, Tristan, Wyatt, Chandler, Hudson and Nolan. Affectionate great grandmother figure of Presley, Ford, Bentley, Savannah, Kinsley, Harrison, Lennon, Vander, Beau, Ivy, Elle and Navy. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Kaaren enjoyed traveling, hosting parties, flea markets and spending time with her family. Visitation to be held at the funeral home from 3pm to 6:15pm. Memorial Service to be held at 6:30pm. Memorials appreciated to Make A Wish Wisconsin. You will always be loved, remembered and missed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
