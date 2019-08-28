|
|
Hewitt, Kandace J. Quick-witted jokester, Coca-Cola lover, Scrabble enthusiast, animal admirer, Jeopardy aficionado, returned home on Sunday, August 25th 2019 at the age of 69. She spent her final days surrounded by loved ones, including her mother, Frances (Pospisil) Marlenga, her sister, Janice (Marlenga) Finke, and her niece, Morgan Finke. She is also survived by daughter, Holly (Hewitt) Markowski, and grandchildren Cameron and Maddy Holcomb. She was also loved by lifelong friend Christine Skurzwski, niece, Tyler (Finke) Schmidt, her husband Steve Schmidt, and their children. Kandace loved to share memories from her time on the set of "Major League," and from the years she served as an office manager at Villa St. Francis. Forever young at heart, Kandace had a way with children. That spirit will be sorely missed by her great-nephews Carter and Conner Schmidt. Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes have been entrusted with arrangements, which will include a visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. , followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment services to follow at Good Hope Cemetery, 4141 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019