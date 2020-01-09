|
Kandace K. Wendt
Kandace K. Wendt nee ( Schroeder) born to eternal life on January 1, 2020 age 66. Beloved wife and best friend to Mike. Loving mother to Holly (Shawn) McCabe and Chris (Connie) Wendt. Loving grandmother to Kailyn, Finn, Alayna,Colin. Preceded in death by her parents Beauford and Valerie Schroeder. Loving sister to Scott and Kelly. Survived by mother-in-law, brothers in law, sisters in law and many cousins and friends. Family and friends will gather Sunday, January 19 at Foxx View Lane 2440 W Sunset Dr. Waukesha Wi 53189 at 12p-4p to celebrate the life of Kandi.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020