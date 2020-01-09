Services
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Foxx View Lane
2440 W Sunset Dr.
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kandace Wendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kandace K. Wendt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kandace K. Wendt Notice
Kandace K. Wendt

Kandace K. Wendt nee ( Schroeder) born to eternal life on January 1, 2020 age 66. Beloved wife and best friend to Mike. Loving mother to Holly (Shawn) McCabe and Chris (Connie) Wendt. Loving grandmother to Kailyn, Finn, Alayna,Colin. Preceded in death by her parents Beauford and Valerie Schroeder. Loving sister to Scott and Kelly. Survived by mother-in-law, brothers in law, sisters in law and many cousins and friends. Family and friends will gather Sunday, January 19 at Foxx View Lane 2440 W Sunset Dr. Waukesha Wi 53189 at 12p-4p to celebrate the life of Kandi.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kandace's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline