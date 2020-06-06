Karan Ann Lindemann
(nee Wegener) Karan was called to the Church Triumphant by Jesus Christ on June 3, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Rosemarie (nee Webb) Wegener. Beloved wife of the late Craig Steven Lindemann. Sister of Thomas Wegener. Sister-in-law of Scott (Georgia) Lindemann, Sherry (Jed) Fleming, Dawn (Lawrence) DellaVedova, the late Dean Lindemann, Gordon (Mary) Lindemann and Todd (Marisusan) Lindemann. She is also survived by many friends from Grace Lutheran Church (downtown) and MGIC Insurance and her close friends Karen Lindemann and Rev. Daron Lindemann.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 25th., at 11am at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes in the Great Memorial Building, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers memorials to ALS or Wisconsin Lutheran High School Girls Athletics program appreciated. We ask that you please keep Social Distancing Protocol in mind and masks are encouraged.
Raasch Raetz Funeral Home serving the family, 414-445-7404. Sign in guestbook at raaschraetz.com
(nee Wegener) Karan was called to the Church Triumphant by Jesus Christ on June 3, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Rosemarie (nee Webb) Wegener. Beloved wife of the late Craig Steven Lindemann. Sister of Thomas Wegener. Sister-in-law of Scott (Georgia) Lindemann, Sherry (Jed) Fleming, Dawn (Lawrence) DellaVedova, the late Dean Lindemann, Gordon (Mary) Lindemann and Todd (Marisusan) Lindemann. She is also survived by many friends from Grace Lutheran Church (downtown) and MGIC Insurance and her close friends Karen Lindemann and Rev. Daron Lindemann.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 25th., at 11am at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes in the Great Memorial Building, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers memorials to ALS or Wisconsin Lutheran High School Girls Athletics program appreciated. We ask that you please keep Social Distancing Protocol in mind and masks are encouraged.
Raasch Raetz Funeral Home serving the family, 414-445-7404. Sign in guestbook at raaschraetz.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 14, 2020.