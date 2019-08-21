Resources
Bretsch, Karel A. Karel Ann Bretsch (Ketterer), 80, of Hartford passed away on August 16, 2019 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon surrounded by her family. Memorial Service for Karel will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at New Hope UCC (4360 Jackson Drive, Jackson WI 53037). Inurnment at Friedens Peace Cemetery in Jackson, WI. Visitation will be at Church on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
