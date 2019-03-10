Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Acevedo, Karen A. (Nee Habenicht) Passed away March 4, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved wife of Jose Acevedo. Loving mother of Randy Lisiecki (Misha Siner) and Lisa (Brian) Thomas. Dear grandmother of Brianna, Samantha, Sybella, and Anton Thomas and Eliana and Madeline Lisiecki. Sister of Rose Marie Braun, Louie (Ida) Habenicht, and Robert (Seidy) Habenicht. Foster mother to James Stevens. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
