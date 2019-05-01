|
Dombrowski, Karen A. (Nee Filipiak) Born to Eternal Rest April 23, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Loving mom and best friend of Kristin. Dear sister of Randall J. Filipiak. Sister-in-law of Karen L. (John Van Thiel) Dombrowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Karen was an employee at VMP Manor Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., with visitation at the Church from 9 - 10:45 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are suggested. (www.gofundme.com/karen-dombrowski)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019