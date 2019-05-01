Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Dombrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Dombrowski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Karen A. Dombrowski Notice
Dombrowski, Karen A. (Nee Filipiak) Born to Eternal Rest April 23, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Loving mom and best friend of Kristin. Dear sister of Randall J. Filipiak. Sister-in-law of Karen L. (John Van Thiel) Dombrowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Karen was an employee at VMP Manor Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., with visitation at the Church from 9 - 10:45 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are suggested. (www.gofundme.com/karen-dombrowski)
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now