Meyer, Karen Ann Karen Ann Meyer, aged 60, passed away peacefully on May 19th following a long struggle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Doris Meyer. She is survived by her church family and friends. A memorial liturgy to celebrate her life will be held June 3rd at 6 PM at All Saints Lutheran Church in Oak Creek with fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to All Saints Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
