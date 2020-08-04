Karen Ashley Foster
Karen Ashley Foster, July 30, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at Feerick Funeral Home 2025 E. Capitol Drive from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. All Covid safety practices will be adhered to. Please enter the funeral home using the main entrance on Capitol Dr. Private family services. Karen will be laid to rest Saturday next to her husband at Graceland Cemetery at 12:45 P.M. Please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com
for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.