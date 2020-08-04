1/
Karen Ashley Foster
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Ashley Foster

Karen Ashley Foster, July 30, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at Feerick Funeral Home 2025 E. Capitol Drive from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. All Covid safety practices will be adhered to. Please enter the funeral home using the main entrance on Capitol Dr. Private family services. Karen will be laid to rest Saturday next to her husband at Graceland Cemetery at 12:45 P.M. Please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com for more information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Burial
12:45 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the Ashley family. I've known Kay all my life. She is like a big sister to me. Praying for you all until we see her again.
Lisa Hurt
Friend
August 4, 2020
My prayers are with the family.
Dorotha Callahan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved