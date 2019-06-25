|
|
Zumach, Karen B. Born May 26, 1940 - Died June 23, 2019. Age 79. Preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (nee Walter) and Gilbert Zumach, and brother-in-law, Richard Lustig. Survived by her sister; Terry Lustig, nieces; Susan Lustig, Anne (John) Loberger, and Kathryn (Steven) Mortl, great-nieces and nephews; Jacob and Adam Loberger and Casey, Sydney, Samantha, and Austin Mortl and other family members. Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS,13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4-6PM. Service at 6pm. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A special thank you to Ellen's Home in Germantown for their care and dedication to Karen. Also to the committed staff at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee Hospital ICU unit and Lawlis Hospice for their comfort and care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019