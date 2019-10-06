Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Barachy-Mahnke
1946 - 2019
Milwaukee - Gone Home to Heaven on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Beloved Wife of the late William Mahnke. Loving Mom of Rachelle (Chris), Jeffrey (Kathy), Gregory (Jennifer), Anthony (Krissi) and Lisa (Kyle). Proud Grandma of Andrew, Jessica, Kendall, Steven, Aaron, Nathan, Dominic, Antonio, Julianna, Micah, Bruce and Cole. Caring Sister of David (Dee), the late Mary (George), Patty and John. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Karen proudly retired as a Milwaukee County Corrections Manager at the House of Corrections.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4PM-6PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH (16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI, 53151), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6PM.

A special thank you to Lora for all the care and support you provided.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
jsonline