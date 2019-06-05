|
|
Aslin, Karen C. Age 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1951 to Raymond and Florence (nee Rechcygl) Aslin. Karen loved reading, her pets and especially all the children in her life. Karen is survived by her siblings; Darlene (Frank) Ebert, Daryl (Nancy) Aslin, Debbie (Earl Lossmann) Blake; nieces and nephews; Kira (Mike), Jessie (Brian), Chad, Andrea (Brian), Joshua (Blanca), Sheena (Joe), Jacob (Jen), Justin (April); grand-nieces and grand-nephews; Cole, Olivia, Paxton, Henry, Stella, Sawyer, Braeden, Charlotte, Kinlee, Deacon, Savannah, Elodie, Sierra and Soraya. She is further survived her pets Asia, Hannah and Elly, other relatives and friends. She preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael. A Memorial Service will be at 5:00PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mike Koebel presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3:00PM until the 4:45PM. Memorials are appreciated to The Washington County Humane Society (3650 State Rd 60 Slinger, WI 53086) or to the (PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215). The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019